Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S. vaccine fillip for economic outlook

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar holds near multi-year low
    * Travel stocks surge on vaccine rollout
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    By Shreyansi Singh
    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday as the rollout
of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States drove optimism in
wider financial markets with investors banking on a resultant
economic recovery.
    Spot gold        was 0.1% lower at $1,836.80 per ounce by
9:34 a.m. EST (1434 GMT), having earlier fallen as much as 1% to
$1,819.35.
     U.S. gold futures        also eased 0.1% to $1,841.00.
    "We're seeing some keener risk appetite in the marketplace,
as evidenced by rallying global stock markets, and that's
putting some pressure on safe-haven gold," said Kitco Metals
senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.
    "A solidly lower U.S. dollar index may be limiting some of
the selling pressure."
    Lifting hopes that the tide is beginning to turn on the
pandemic and boosting sentiment for equities, was news that the
first shipments of coronavirus vaccines were speeding across the
U.S., with inoculations possibly beginning as early as Monday.
                 
    Hopes of a global economic recovery and a decision to extend
trade talks between Britain and the European Union also
supported European shares.                                
    Helping bullion, which is priced in U.S. dollars, was
pressure on the greenback from hopes of a $908 billion COVID-19
relief package with lawmakers facing a midnight Friday deadline.
                                
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation that could result
from the unprecedented stimulus unleashed in 2020, has risen
more than 20% so far this year.
    Investors were waiting for the U.S Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting starting on Tuesday for cues on monetary policy. 
    "A fiscal deal is around the corner and meanwhile, the Fed
has the ability to step into the fray," said Daniel Ghali,
commodity strategist at TD Securities. 
    Silver        rose 0.9% to $24.12 an ounce, while platinum
       was up 1.1% at $1,019.76 and palladium        was down
0.6% at $2,304.58.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up