Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases, palladium holds near record peak

By Eileen Soreng

0 Min Read

    * U.S. dollar firms, yields hold narrow range
    * Downside in gold could be short-lived- analyst
    * Swiss gold March exports at 10-month high on shipments to
India
    * GRAPHIC-Palladium shoots to new records             

 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
    April 22 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Thursday, retreating from
a two-month high as an upbeat U.S. jobs report hinting at steady
economic recovery  hurt the metal's appeal, while palladium held
near an all-time high.
    Spot gold        fell 0.4% to $1,786.39 per ounce by 10:46
a.m EDT (1446 GMT), after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at
$1,797.67. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.4% at $1,786.20.
    "You take the jobless claims numbers, coupled with where
we're at from a technical standpoint, it's a little bit of a
battle here," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at
RJO Futures. 
    The downside in gold prices is likely to be short lived amid
central banks buying and increasing demand for physical gold
from China and India, Haberkorn added. 
    Switzerland in March recorded its biggest monthly gold
exports in ten months as shipments to India jumped.             
    But clouding that outlook was a record COVID-19 surge in the
country.                         
    Dimming bullion's appeal was data showing a drop in claims
for unemployment benefits last week, and a firmer dollar.
                   
    While the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield            
was pinned below 1.6%, further retreat could help gold breach
the $1,800 mark, analysts said.      
    Bullion has dropped about 6% so far this year, mostly
pressured by surging U.S. yields that dulled the appeal of the
non-yielding commodity.
    Meanwhile, palladium eased off a record high of $2,891.50
per ounce and was last down 1.1% at $2,844.51. 
    "If you are long palladium and platinum right now, it's the
perfect storm for price increases, because there's a very tight
supply and the demand is increasing, especially from the auto
sector," said Kevin Rich, Global Gold Market Advisor for The
Perth Mint.
    Many analysts expect a further run towards $3,000.
            
    Silver        fell 1% to $26.30 per ounce and platinum
       dipped 0.4% to $1,208.47.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Bharat Gautam in
Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
