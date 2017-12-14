FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges back from one-week high after strong U.S. data
December 14, 2017 / 11:21 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges back from one-week high after strong U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar bounces back from one-week low
    * U.S. retail sales data stronger than expected
    * Platinum shrugs off Lonmin takeover

 (Add U.S. data, analyst comment, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold pulled back from a one-week
high on Thursday after the dollar rebounded following strong
U.S. retail sales data. 
    U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in November
as the holiday shopping season got off to a brisk start.
            
    "We have not seen this strong pace of strength for the U.S.
retail sales data since 2012," said Naeem Aslam, chief market
analyst at Think Markets UK.
    Spot gold        had edged down 0.2 percent to $1,253.21 an
ounce by 1402 GMT after earlier touching its highest since Dec.
7 at $1,259.11.
    U.S. gold futures         rose 0.6 percent to $1,255.60.    
    
    The dollar crept higher, making dollar-denominated bullion
more expensive for buyers using other currencies, bouncing after
the greenback earlier slipped to a fresh one-week low. 
    The dollar index        had been under pressure after the
U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday had maintained its outlook of
three rate increases in 2018.                     
    The U.S. economic data was released after both the European
Central Bank and the Bank of England kept rates unchanged. 
                         
    While uncertainty around U.S. tax reform may support gold,
there were also risks bullion could revisit the bottom of its
range close to $1,200, said Jonathan Butler, commodities analyst
at Mitsubishi in London.
    "If U.S. stock markets continue to fly, if we continue to
see flows into some of the more unconventional assets including
crypto currencies, then that would erode some of the investor
interest in gold as a safe haven and alternative asset."
    Platinum failed to react much to news that South African
precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater          agreed to buy
Lonmin        , the world's third biggest platinum producer.
    "It makes for a good match, but it doesn't resolve
oversupply of the PGM (platinum group metals) industry," said
Nedbank precious metals analyst Leon Esterhuizen.
    Platinum        dipped 0.4 percent to $881.30 an ounce. On
Tuesday, it touched its lowest since February, 2016. Palladium
       shed 0.1 percent to $1,016 an ounce.
    Silver        fell 1.2 percent to $15.87 an ounce, after
hitting a five-month low of $15.59 in the previous session.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru and Zandi
Shabalala in London; Editing by Adrian Croft and Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
