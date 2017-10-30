FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on caution ahead of key cenbank meetings
Sections
Featured
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Business
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
THE WIDER IMAGE
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 30, 2017 / 4:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on caution ahead of key cenbank meetings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Trump to announce new Fed chair this week
    * Policy meetings of FOMC, BoE, and BOJ due this week
    * Spot gold may bounce to a resistance at $1,278- technicals

 (Updates prices, adds comments)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Monday as investors
remained cautious ahead of policy meetings of three major
central banks and the naming of the next U.S. Federal Reserve
chair. 
    The market is awaiting cues from the meetings of the Federal
Open Market Committee (FOMC) and central banks of England and
Japan.              
    U.S President Donald Trump is also expected to announce the
next head of the Federal Reserve, amid speculations that
governor Jerome Powell could be the favoured candidate.    
    Spot gold        dipped 0.1 percent, to $1,271.50 per ounce
at 0408 GMT. U.S. gold futures         for December delivery
rose 0.1 percent, to $1,272.4. 
    "The week is very data heavy, with many tier 1 central bank
decisions, PMI's and other data culminating in Friday's non-farm
payrolls," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with
OANDA.     
    "With a dovish ECB and Bank of Canada followed by impressive
U.S. GDP data last week, we would expect the dollar to remain on
the front foot and gold to struggle," he added.
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond
yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    "The developed economies are hinting at a more hawkish
stance. For the rest of this week, market watchers will watch
out for the rhetoric given by the FOMC, Bank of England and the
Bank of Japan," OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said.
    Meanwhile, Trump is leaning towards nominating Federal
Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, from a short list of five
candidates, to be the next head of the U.S. central bank, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.             
    "Powell is said to be the front-runner right now and is
being viewed by the markets as coming from the dovish/(Janet)
Yellen camp, so certainly his appointment could cool the rate
and dollar rally heading into November," INTL FCStone analyst
Edward Meir said in a note. 
    The dollar index        softened against a basket of
currencies, while Asian shares climbed, with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan                
gaining 0.5 percent.                  
    Spot gold may bounce moderately to a resistance at $1,278
per ounce before falling again, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.                 
    Among other precious metals, silver        slipped 0.2
percent to $16.78 an ounce.
    Platinum        was nearly unchanged at $914.10 an ounce,
while palladium        rose 0.4 percent to $969.20 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali
Paul and Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.