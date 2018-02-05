FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Gold Market Report
February 5, 2018 / 3:57 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on rate hike views after strong U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may fall to $1,316/oz - technicals
    * Silver off over 1-mth lows
    * Platinum off 2-week lows hit Friday

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Sethuraman N R
    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched down on Monday after
robust U.S. jobs data late last week potentially increased the
chances of more U.S. interest rate hikes this year.
    Spot gold        had dipped 0.2 percent to $1,330.60 per
ounce by 0257 GMT.
    Spot gold on Friday declined 1.2 percent, its biggest
one-day fall since Dec. 7. Last week, the metal saw its largest
weekly decline since the week-ending Dec. 8.
    U.S. gold futures         were down 0.3 percent at $1,333.30
per ounce.
    Non-farm payrolls rose by 200,000 jobs in January, the U.S.
Labor Department said, beating expectations of 180,000 and their
largest annual gain in more than 8-1/2 years. Average hourly
earnings rose and boosted the year-on-year increase to 2.9
percent, the largest rise since June 2009.             
    "We have a bearish outlook for gold ... and yield-chasing
behaviour and a rosy economic outlook should pressure the yellow
metal lower," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.
    "The higher interest rate environment will actually fuel
further risk-taking and is not good for gold."
    Futures markets         reacted on Friday after the jobs
data by pricing in the risk of three, or even more, rate rises
from the U.S. Federal Reserve this year. 
    The Fed last week held interest rates unchanged, but raised
its inflation outlook and flagged "further gradual" rate
increases.             
    Higher interest rates make gold less attractive to investors
because it does not pay interest.
    Asian share markets stumbled on Monday as fears of resurgent
inflation battered bonds, toppled Wall Street from record highs
and sparked speculation central banks globally might be forced
to tighten more aggressively.            
    "The fall in stocks has just started and it could just be a
short-term correction before running higher. We should not read
too much in to the fall in stocks and relate it to gold," Gan
said.
    Meanwhile, hedge funds and money managers raised their net
long position in COMEX gold contracts in the week to Jan. 30 to
their highest level since late-September, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.        
    Spot silver        climbed 0.6 percent to $16.69. Earlier,
it touched $16.54, matching more than one-month lows hit on
Friday.
    Silver fell 3.7 percent on Friday to its worst one-day
decline since Dec. 15, 2016. It also saw its worst week since
week-ending July 7, falling 4.6 percent last week. 
    Platinum        rose 0.2 percent to $987.95, after touching
more than two week low at $982 on Friday.
    Palladium        fell 0.5 percent to $1,041.50.

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru
Editing by Joseph Radford)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.