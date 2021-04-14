PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar dwindles after U.S. inflation data

April 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after data showing a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation boosted bullion's appeal as a hedge against it and weighed on the dollar and Treasury yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,747.49 per ounce by 0125 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,747.40 per ounce. * Consumer prices in the United States soared by the highest in more than 8-1/2 years in March, setting off what most economists expect to be a fleeting spell of higher inflation. * The U.S. dollar fell to three-week lows, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also inched down. * Concerns posed by a suggestion of U.S. health officials to delay the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine also supported safe-haven gold. * The U.S. economy could expand by 5% to 6% this year, boosted by increased vaccinations and solid fiscal assistance, but the Federal Reserve will not withdraw its funding just yet, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said. * The European Central Bank should spell out its tolerance for overshooting its inflation target, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday. * China's exports rose sharply in March while imports growth surged to the highest in four years. * Bitcoin reached a new high of $62,741 on Tuesday, continuing its 2021 run to new heights just a day before the listing of Coinbase stock in the United States. * Silver rose 0.4% to $25.42 and palladium was flat at $2,689.44. Platinum was up 0.8% at $1,165.72 DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0630 India WPI Inflation YY March 1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)