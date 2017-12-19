FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 10:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm as dollar wilts ahead of U.S. tax vote

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold in narrow range in last quarter of 2017
    * Biggest ETF reports 7.1-tonne outflow on Monday
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gold held firm above $1,260 an
ounce on Tuesday as caution over the passage of sweeping tax
legislation in the United States weighed on the dollar,
supporting the precious metal after two days of gains.
    But moves in the metal were muted, as market players were
wary of taking new positions before the holiday season. Gold is
on track to post its narrowest trading range of any quarter in a
decade in the last three months of the year. 
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,261.30 an ounce at 1500 GMT,
while U.S. gold futures        for February delivery were down
90 cents an ounce at $1,264.60. 
    Last week, the metal fell to a five-month low of $1,235.92
as the dollar hit its highest in a month ahead of a widely
anticipated U.S interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
    "The one thing that really brought prices down was interest
rates going up in the United States," LBBW's head of commodity
research Frank Schallenberger said. "As long as we had that
decision in front of us, there was bad news in the future for
gold. Now the market has digested that, ... gold is free to move
up a little bit."
    Attention is now turning to plans for sweeping tax
legislation in the United States. 
    With the Republicans' self-imposed Friday voting deadline
looming, the U.S. Congress appeared all but certain to pass the
bill after two Senate Republican holdouts agreed on Monday to
support the tax overhaul backed by President Donald Trump.
            
    World stocks steadied after their biggest jump in almost six
months, fuelled by U.S. tax cut hopes. That rally fed into what
was already one of the strongest and longest global bull runs on
record.            
    The dollar eased against the euro, as investors took a
cautious view over how much the tax reforms, if passed, would
boost the U.S. economy.       
    "The (gold) market is trying to move higher ... (as) the
euro/dollar is trying to move above $1.18 again," ABN Amro
analyst Georgette Boele said, though she added that moves were
still relatively small. "Liquidity is drying up a bit."
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York-based SPDR Gold Shares      , fell 7.1 tonnes on
Monday, their largest one-day outflow since late July. That has
cut its inflow for the year to just 15 tonnes.          
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 0.5
percent at $16.05 an ounce.
    Platinum        was 0.9 percent higher at $914.25 an ounce,
having climbed back above $900 for the first time in nearly two
weeks on Monday. The metal has rallied nearly $30 an ounce in
the last two trading sessions. 
    Palladium        was up 0.5 percent at $1,022.74 an ounce.

    
 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Edmund Blair and Adrian Croft)

