June 7, 2018 / 11:14 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as investors keep wary eye on Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Weaker dollar supports gold
    * Fed meets on June 12-13
    * Market await clues on U.S. rate rises

 (Updates throughout, moves dateline from BENGALURU)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - A weaker dollar helped to push
gold prices higher on Thursday, but gains were limited as the
market waited for clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate
increases from a meeting of the Federal Reserve next week. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,298.26 an ounce by
1053 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for August delivery
firmed by 0.1 percent to $1,302.40.
    "The rise in prices is due to the dollar," said Capital
Economics analyst Simona Gambarini. "The dollar has been the
main driver of prices in recent weeks."              
    A weaker dollar is good for gold because it makes the metal
cheaper for buyers using other currencies and can fuel demand. 
    However, Gambarini said investors were in wait-and-see mode
ahead of the Fed meeting on June 12-13, when they expect both a
rate rise and signals on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
    Interest rates are important for gold because higher rates
tend to boost the dollar and also push up bond yields, reducing
the appeal of non-yielding bullion.             
    Gold fell from near 1-1/2 year highs around $1,350 in
mid-April to below $1,300 last month as the dollar strengthened
to 2018 highs, but prices have steadied after the rally
faltered.        
    As well as the Fed meeting, investors were looking ahead to
a summit between the leaders of the United States and North
Korea on June 12 and a meeting of the European Central Bank
(ECB) on June 14.
    Both events could affect gold. 
    Tensions over Korea have supported gold prices, increasing
demand for an asset viewed as a safe place to invest in times of
geopolitical uncertainty.
    Markets are meanwhile betting that the ECB will signal a
winding down of its vast bond-buying programme, boosting the
euro.                                       
    On the technical side, gold is consolidating below its
200-day moving average around $1,308 and prices were more likely
to fall than to rise if gold failed to move above this level,
Commerzbank analysts said. 
    Fibonacci technical support for gold was at $1,286, said
analysts at ScotiaMocatta.  
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.3 percent
at $16.69 an ounce. The metal broke above its 100-day moving
average on Wednesday and looked poised to move above the 200-day
moving average, improving its technical outlook. 
    Commerzbank said the moves higher suggest a recovery towards
$17.50-$17.74.    
    Platinum        was down 0.1 percent at $901.20 an ounce,
while palladium        also eased by 0.1 percent to $1,015.01
after breaking above its 100-day and 200-day moving averages on
Wednesday. 

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman
)
