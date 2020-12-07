Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as U.S. stimulus bets outweigh vaccine hopes

By Nakul Iyer

    * Bipartisan stimulus deal suggests more compromise ahead-
    * U.S. preparing fresh sanctions on Chinese officials
    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked higher on Monday, as
grim U.S. jobs data bolstered hopes for more fiscal stimulus,
although optimism around coronavirus vaccine rollouts kept gains
in check.
    Spot gold prices        rose 0.2% to $1,841.93 per ounce by
0554 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        were up 0.2% at
$1,844.20.
    "Softer jobs growth and tighter social mobility restrictions
ostensibly lower the hurdle for a policy response from (U.S.)
Congress," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at
financial services firm Axi.
    Data on Friday showed the U.S. economy added the fewest jobs
in six months in November.                         
    Talks over a fresh pandemic relief package gathered momentum
on Friday, as bipartisan U.S. lawmakers worked to put the
finishing touches on a new $908 billion bill.             
    While the gold market might be disappointed with the size of
the package, markets will likely take support from the
bipartisan nature of the deal that suggests further compromise
in the U.S Congress ahead, Innes said.
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could result
from large stimulus.      
    Raising geopolitical uncertainty, the United States is
preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese
officials, according to sources familiar with the matter.
            
    However, gold's gains were capped as Britain prepared to
become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech
COVID-19 vaccine this week.             
    While vaccine news is seen as bearish for gold, it is not
going to stop governments from pursuing easier monetary and
fiscal policies, said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward
Meir in a note.
    Gold has resistance at $1,850 an ounce, with a close above
that pivot area setting the scene for a test of the resistance
line at $1,920 an ounce, Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst
at OANDA said in note.
    Silver        fell 0.1% to $24.15 per ounce and platinum
       dropped 1% to $1,044.00, while palladium        gained
0.7% to $2,359.05.  

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M. and Rashmi Aich)
