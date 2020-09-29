Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on dollar retreat, eyes on Trump-Biden debate

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday buoyed by a
softer dollar, with investors focusing on the first U.S.
presidential debate and progress on a new U.S. stimulus bill.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        rose 0.15% to $1,883.69 per ounce by 0058
GMT. Prices rose 1.1% in the previous session, its biggest
one-day gain since late August. 
    * U.S. gold futures        were up 0.4% at $1,889.70.
    * The dollar index        was down 0.1% against rivals,
having recorded its biggest daily percentage drop in a month on
Monday.       
    * A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies.
    * President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden
will square off in their first presidential debate later in the
day, with five weeks to go until the Nov. 3 general
election.            
    * U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on
Monday that Democratic lawmakers unveiled a new, $2.2 trillion
coronavirus relief bill, which she said was a compromise measure
that reduces the costs of the economic aid. She did not say when
there would be a vote on the latest proposal.             
    * The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States has
risen for two weeks in a row in 27 out of 50 states, according
to a Reuters analysis, adding to concerns over its economic
fallout.             
    * The European Union and Britain both said a post-Brexit
deal was still some way off and differences persisted on Monday
over putting in place their earlier divorce deal as they began a
decisive week of talks in Brussels.             
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.16% to 1,268.89 tonnes
on Monday.             
    * Silver        fell 0.1% to $23.68 per ounce, platinum
       fell 0.2% to $880.56 and palladium        gained 0.5% to
$2,265.25. 

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900  EU       Consumer Confid. Final
    1200  Germany  CPI Prelim YY
    1200  Germany  HICP Prelim YY
    1400  US       Consumer Confidence

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
