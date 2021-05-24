Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on weaker dollar, U.S. yields

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * U.S. yields, dollar eases
    * Markets await U.S. data, further policy clues from Fed

    By Sumita Layek
    May 24 (Reuters) - Gold inched higher on Monday as a weaker
dollar and U.S. Treasury yields bolstered its appeal, while
investors awaited key data this week to assess the pace of
economic recovery in the United States.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,882.61 per ounce at 10:25
a.m. EDT (1425 GMT), having last week reached its highest since
Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.3% to
$1,881.50.
    A tick lower in the dollar and U.S. yields is acting in
gold's favour, Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO
Futures said, adding stronger equity markets were providing a
counterweight.     
    The dollar was pinned near three-month lows, while U.S
Treasury yields were subdued, reducing the opportunity cost of
holding non-interest paying bullion.             
    Investors now await to hear if Federal Reserve speakers this
week will stick to a patient policy, while awaiting data
including U.S. gross domestic product, jobless claims and
durable goods.
    "If (data) comes out substantially better-than-expected that
would probably be bearish for gold, because the likelihood of a
Fed taper (of its bond-buying programme) will be sooner rather
than later," Haberkorn said, adding if the data is
worse-than-expected, gold could trade north of $1,900 fairly
quickly.
    The recent crash in bitcoin            was also providing
support to gold, analysts said.                 
    "Gold prices are very strong at these levels. There are any
number of things to scare investors into wanting to buy gold,
but we also have a situation where in Europe, U.S. and Canada,
where the vaccines are starting to have a positive effect," said
Jeffrey Christian, managing partner of CPM Group.
    "The economies are reopening and economic activity is strong
... Maybe gold prices could back off a little bit."
    Elsewhere, palladium        fell 0.8% to $2,761.17 per
ounce, silver        gained 1% to $27.78, and platinum       
rose 0.7% to $1,175.13.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark
Potter)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up