Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher; set for worst week in over 2 mths on dollar strength

By Sumita Layek

    * Dollar set for best week in three months
    * Economic outlook brighter with vaccines - strategist
    * Silver down 2.6% for the week

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Friday, recovering from
a more than two-month low hit in the previous session, but the
precious metal was set for its biggest weekly drop since
end-November pressured by a firmer dollar.
    Spot gold        rose 0.1% to $1,794.11 per ounce by 0247
GMT. Prices fell over 2% to their lowest level since Dec. 1 on
Thursday.
    For the week, gold was down 2.8%, on track for its biggest
weekly decline since the week ended Nov. 27.
    U.S. gold futures        gained 0.2% to $1,794.70.
    "There is some technical rebound as investors think last
night's drop was overdone, but still overall trend in gold
remains bearish biased on rising dollar and Treasury yields,"
said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.
    The dollar was set for its best week in three months, while
longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose.            
    "The economic outlook is definitely brighter with vaccines
bringing down the daily COVID-19 infections, and the macro data
is improving, undermining the demand for precious metals as a
store of value" Yang said.                         
    However, the passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion
COVID-19 aid will underpin gold.             
    "Gold is about to endure some serious short-term pain,"    
Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA said, adding,
gold's role as an inflation hedge will return as the economic
recovery starts accelerating by late second-quarter.
    Spot silver        shed 0.1% to $26.27, and was set to end
the week lower at 2.6%, hurt by the recent volatility in the
market, which also took prices to a near eight-year peak of
$30.03 briefly on Monday.             
    "Silver's fate will be similar to gold and I expect it to
retest $22 over the next two weeks, although it will find some
support through Biden's solar push," Halley said.
    Platinum        lost 0.1% at $1,095.93 an ounce and
palladium        gained 0.6% to $2,296.23.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Rashmi Aich)
