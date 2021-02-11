Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on dollar rebound, softer U.S. inflation data

By Sumita Layek

    * Chinese markets closed for new year holiday
    * U.S. Jan Consumer Price Index came in lower than expected
    * CME raises platinum futures margins by 10%

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    Feb 11 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday as the
dollar recovered and softer U.S. inflation data dampened the
bullion's appeal as a hedge  against inflation.
    Spot gold        fell 0.3% to $1,835.99 per ounce by 0328
GMT, after hitting a more than one-week high on Wednesday. 
    U.S. gold futures        slipped 0.3% to $1,836.60.
    "The dollar has rebounded from Wednesday's low, that's
putting some pressure on precious metals. Low liquidity due to
Chinese new year holiday is also weighing on the prices," said
DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.
    The dollar        attempted a rebound from a two week low
hit in the previous session, while benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury yields also steadied.           
    Gold has also lost some support due to a weaker U.S.
inflation data as it shows there is not much of inflation down
the road, Yang said.
    The U.S. Consumer Price Index for January came in lower than
expected.            
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a speech on
Wednesday emphasised on the need for fiscal policy and said it
is the not the right time to focus on federal debt
issues.            
    Investors kept a close watch on the developments on the
passage of a $1.9 trillion U.S. relief
bill.                        
    "It's quite a mixed narrative right now," said Stephen
Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm
Axi.
    "Too much stimulus in the market could force the Fed to
tighten the policy, that's negative for gold, but if the
stimulus isn't big enough, gold is not going to benefit."
    Autocatalyst platinum        fell 0.9% to $1,230.59 an
ounce, after notching a peak since February 2015 of $1,250 on
Wednesday.
    "The bottom line is there could be a shortage" as platinum's
demand surges for automobiles and fabrication, Innes
said.            
    CME Group raised margins for platinum futures by
10%.            
    Spot silver        shed 0.8% to $26.78 and palladium       
eased 0.6% to $2,342.73.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
