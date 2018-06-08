FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
June 8, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up ahead of G7, but dollar recovery caps gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold holds within narrowest weekly range in 11 years
    * Silver eyes biggest weekly rise in seven weeks 
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Friday as a rise
in risk aversion ahead of G7 talks this weekend lent support,
but the metal remained hemmed within its narrowest weekly range
in more than a decade as a recovery in the dollar kept a lid on
gains. 
    Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce
another rate increase next week are also weighing on gold.
Higher rates lift the opportunity cost of investing in
non-yielding assets such as bullion. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,297.95 an ounce at
1148 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for August delivery
were down 70 cents at $1,302.30 an ounce.
    Gold has moved little since last Friday's close, with the
spread between its highs and lows the narrowest of any week
since August 2007 at just $13.70 an ounce. 
    "There are offsetting factors - now you have some upside to
the dollar, but at the same time you have a bit of noise coming
up on the trade side with the G7 upcoming," ABN Amro analyst
Georgette Boele said.
    Next week's Fed meeting, and a meeting of the European
Central Bank, are also in focus, she added. "It'll be important
what the direction from the Fed is," she said. "We are still
expecting two more hikes after next week."  
    World stocks fell on Friday as expectations of trade
tensions dominating this weekend's summit of G7 countries
weighed on risk sentiment. The dollar edged off a three-week low
to rise a quarter-percent against the euro.                   
    Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations headed for a
summit in Canada more divided than at any time in the group's
42-year history, as U.S. President Donald Trump's "America
First" policies risk causing a global trade war and deep
diplomatic schisms.              
    Trump is set to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June
12 in Singapore, the same day as the Federal Open Market
Committee starts its two-day meeting on interest rates.
    "We also do not expect gold to make any lasting gains ahead
of next week's Fed meeting," Commerzbank said in a note.
"Price-supportive factors are in short supply at present."
    Demand was soft this week in Asia, home of the world's
biggest physical gold markets, with Indian dealers offering
customers deeper discounts during a weak period for sales.
        
    Silver        was up 0.4 percent at $16.74 an ounce, after
hitting its highest in more than six weeks on Thursday. It was
on track for a 2.1 percent rise for the week, its biggest in
seven weeks, in line with gains in industrial metal copper.
    Palladium        was down 0.1 percent at $1,011.41 an ounce,
while platinum        was 0.2 percent higher at $898.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing
by Dale Hudson and Mark Potter)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.