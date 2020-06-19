Gold Market Report
June 19, 2020 / 10:27 AM / a few seconds ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as concern over rising virus cases lifts demand

Eileen Soreng

3 Min Read

    * Palladium heads for second straight weekly decline
    * EU heads discuss next budget and 750 bln euro recovery
fund

 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
    By Eileen Soreng
    June 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Friday as concerns
that cases of coronavirus infections were rising propped up
demand for the safe-haven metal.
    Spot gold        rose 0.5% to $1,731.00 per ounce by 1003
GMT. U.S. gold futures         also 0.5% higher at $1,739.50.
    "These cases of second waves in certain locations is
basically what is fuelling the pessimistic view that this
recession is going to turn into longer lasting depression," 
Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
    "From my point of view, it's (gold) going to remain around
the $1,700 level for the next few months unless we have clarity
of where the economy is going." 
    More than 8.38 million people have been infected by the
coronavirus globally, with some 400 workers being tested
positive at an abattoir in northern Germany, and China reporting
32 new virus cases on Friday.             
    A surge in infections has renewed fears of a delay in
economic recovery as countries reopen after coronavirus-induced
lockdowns.      
    "Gold continues to see patient buyers on dips to $1,710 to
$1,715 an ounce, with equally patient sellers lying in wait on
any spikes towards $1,740," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market
analyst at OANDA. 
    Gold prices have risen nearly 14% so far this year,
supported safe-haven demand amid virus-led economic slowdown and
unprecedented global central banks' cash splurge.             
    On investors' radar was the European Council's meeting to
negotiate the EU recovery fund to revive the bloc's
coronavirus-ravaged economies.             
    Elsewhere, palladium        dropped 0.9% to $1,907.82 per
ounce and was on track for a second consecutive weekly decline. 
    Platinum        rose 0.6% to $808.64 per ounce and silver
       was up 0.2% at $17.54. 

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru,
editing by Louise Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below