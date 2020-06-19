PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as concern over rising virus cases lifts demand

* Palladium heads for second straight weekly decline * EU heads discuss next budget and 750 bln euro recovery fund (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) By Eileen Soreng June 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Friday as concerns that cases of coronavirus infections were rising propped up demand for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,731.00 per ounce by 1003 GMT. U.S. gold futures also 0.5% higher at $1,739.50. "These cases of second waves in certain locations is basically what is fuelling the pessimistic view that this recession is going to turn into longer lasting depression," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said. "From my point of view, it's (gold) going to remain around the $1,700 level for the next few months unless we have clarity of where the economy is going." More than 8.38 million people have been infected by the coronavirus globally, with some 400 workers being tested positive at an abattoir in northern Germany, and China reporting 32 new virus cases on Friday. A surge in infections has renewed fears of a delay in economic recovery as countries reopen after coronavirus-induced lockdowns. "Gold continues to see patient buyers on dips to $1,710 to $1,715 an ounce, with equally patient sellers lying in wait on any spikes towards $1,740," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. Gold prices have risen nearly 14% so far this year, supported safe-haven demand amid virus-led economic slowdown and unprecedented global central banks' cash splurge. On investors' radar was the European Council's meeting to negotiate the EU recovery fund to revive the bloc's coronavirus-ravaged economies. Elsewhere, palladium dropped 0.9% to $1,907.82 per ounce and was on track for a second consecutive weekly decline. Platinum rose 0.6% to $808.64 per ounce and silver was up 0.2% at $17.54. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)