PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar, stocks slip
December 1, 2017 / 11:57 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar, stocks slip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Silver up 0.1 pct after hitting 8-wk low on Thursday
    * Gold in narrowest range in 12 years: reut.rs/2AHXSbd

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Friday as the
dollar and stocks fell on a delay to U.S. tax reforms, but it
was still on track for a second weekly decline.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,276.75 an ounce at
1125 GMT. On Thursday, it fell 0.7 percent to touch its lowest
since Nov. 6 at $1,270.11. The yellow metal is down 0.9 percent
this week. 
    U.S. gold futures         gained 0.2 percent to $1,275.30.  
 
    "Tax reform would be negative for gold," said Commerzbank
analyst Carsten Fritsch, "because this will lead to higher
inflation and more Fed rate hikes."
    He said the recent weakness in gold could be attributed to
an ongoing rally in global equity markets boosted by "economic
optimism and hopes regarding tax reform".
    The Republican tax overhaul stalled on a procedural issue,
putting off any votes until Friday morning. It was unclear if
there would be a decisive vote on the bill on Friday.
            
    "The market's main focus is now whether the tax bill will
pass or not," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
    On Wall Street on Thursday, major indexes marked gains with
the S&P 500 SPX hitting a record closing high and the Dow Jones
industrial average        topping the 24,000 mark for the first
time.        
    The continued strength in equities and higher yields are
putting pressure on gold, MKS PAMP said in a note.
    Lower appetite for assets considered risky such as stocks,
boosts the appeal of assets viewed as safer, such as gold.
    The dollar index       , which gauges the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, was softer at 92.984 as the market
waited for the tax reform bill vote.     
    "While gold remained in a tight range for much of November,
silver is looking much sorrier on the charts and may have more
downside," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
    A lack of clear drivers has kept gold between $1,265 and
$1,300 an ounce throughout November, its narrowest monthly range
in 12 years.
    Silver        was steady at $16.39 after matching an Oct. 6
low of $16.30 an ounce in the previous session. It was down over
3 percent for the week. 
    Palladium        rose 0.4 percent to $1,010.20 and was up
1.5 percent for the week. Platinum        was down 0.1 percent
at $940.20 an ounce and rose 0.2 percent for the week. 

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese
in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

