PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as second-wave fears counter firm dollar

By Asha Sistla

    * Rise in Asian physical demand to further support gold -
analyst
    * Chinese car sales to buoy platinum, palladium - analysts
    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Monday as growing fears
over a second COVID-19 wave countered a firmer dollar and a lack
of headway on a U.S. stimulus package to combat the economic
impact of the pandemic. 
    Spot gold        was 0.1% higher at $1,902.06 per ounce by
1221 GMT, regaining some ground after earlier falling to its
lowest since Oct. 15, at $1,890.19. 
    U.S. gold futures         were flat at $1,904.30.
    "What's significant is the fact that yes, we have opened
lower, but we're actually pulling off the lows of the day. There
was always this possibility that we were going to get a second
(COVID-19) wave, and obviously that is a concern," said Michael
Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. 
    "It's still unlikely that we're going to get a fiscal
stimulus out of the U.S. this year now," Hewson added.
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation, currency
debasement and broader macroeconomic uncertainties, has gained
25% this year, driven mainly by unprecedented global stimulus
measures to cushion against the coronavirus-induced slump.
    The dollar index        rose 0.3%, denting appetite for gold
among those holding other currencies.        
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said the Trump
administration was reviewing the latest plan for more COVID-19
relief and she expected a response on Monday.             
    CMC Market's Hewson said there was a "prevailing sense of
deja vu with markets" reacting to the repeat of the first
lockdown as European leaders warned of difficult months ahead
over a resurgent pandemic.                          
    An improvement in Asian physical demand could provide
further support to gold, said Commerzbank analyst Daniel
Briesemann.         
    Elsewhere, auto-catalyst metal palladium        fell 0.8% to
$2,373.64 while platinum        shed 2.6% to $878.10. 
    Chinese car sales data "paints a bullish picture into the
year-end and should keep prices buoyant," MKS PAMP said in a
note.
    Silver        dipped 1.7% to $24.17 per ounce. 

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Holmes)
