PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as U.S. warning heightens virus concerns

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Wednesday after a
sharp drop in the previous session, as investors sought safe
haven assets following a warning from the United States over the
potential domestic spread of the coronavirus.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,639.74 per ounce, as of
0340 GMT, having slumped as much as 1.9% in the previous
session. On Monday, prices touched $1,688.66, their highest in
more than seven years.
    U.S. gold futures        eased 0.5% to $1,641.80.
    "People are worried that the virus is spreading across the
globe and will become a pandemic," said IG Markets analyst Kyle
Rodda.
    "Perhaps, the worst case scenario to the global economy
could start to materialize and that is keeping gold prices bid
because everyone is concerned that the virus is leading to low
yields."
    The United States alerted Americans on Tuesday to begin
preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the country as
outbreaks in Iran, South Korea and Italy escalated.
                        
    Asian shares fell as worries over the spread of the virus
drove another Wall Street tumble and pushed yields on safe-haven
Treasuries to record lows.                  
    The rapid spread of the virus and its impact on global
economic activities increased bets for monetary policy easing by
global central banks, with U.S. money market futures         now
fully pricing in a 0.25 percentage point cut by the end of June.
      
    "The market is finding it difficult to look further into the
medium term due to uncertainty regarding what the virus will do
to the global growth. There are beliefs that central banks may
cut rates sooner than later," IG Markets' Rodda added. 
    Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
    The effects of the outbreak are likely to reverberate beyond
China as most major economies in the region are expected to
either slow down significantly, halt or shrink in the current
quarter, Reuters polls found.            
    Reflecting appetite for gold, holdings in the SPDR Gold
Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, rose 0.7% to 940.09 tonnes on Tuesday.          
    Among other precious metals, palladium        gained 0.3% to
$2,706.87 per ounce, while platinum        rose 0.4% to $929.54,
having touched its lowest in two months on Tuesday.
    Silver        rose 0.3% to $18.03 an ounce, having fallen as
much as 4.1% in the previous session. 

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Shreyansi Singh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
