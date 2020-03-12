Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as virus fears deepen after U.S. travel ban

    * Global equities, U.S. Treasury yields drift lower
    * Investors await ECB meeting due later in the day
    * More than 119,100 people infected by coronavirus globally

    March 12 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Thursday on worries
about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as the
United States suspended travel from virus-hit Europe, although
gains were capped as traders covered margin calls after a plunge
in equities.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,636.37 per ounce by 0415
GMT, having risen as much as 0.9% earlier in the session. 
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.4% to $1,636.30.
    The travel ban "is a big surprise and a big shock to the
market" and shows that investors are yet to see the full
financial fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, said IG Markets
analyst Kyle Rodda.
    On the flip side, traders are selling gold to fund margin
calls, providing a headwind for the metal, Rodda added. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the
suspension of all travel from Europe, except from the United
Kingdom, to the United States for 30 days, leading to a sell-off
in global stock markets and the dollar.                   
                          
    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday described
the new coronavirus as a pandemic, adding that Italy and Iran
were now on the frontline of the disease - more than 119,100
people have been infected globally.                          
    Global central banks have taken steps to shield their
economies from the impact of the outbreak, with the Bank of
England being the latest to cut interest rates on Wednesday. The
U.S. Federal Reserve reduced rates in an emergency move last
week.
    The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to follow suit
when it holds its meeting later in the day, with the bank all
but certain to unveil new stimulus measures, pushing policy
closer to its limits to cope with the shock of the epidemic.
              
    While markets have priced in a 10 basis point move, rates
are already at a record-low of minus 0.5%.
     The ECB stimulus measures would also be supportive for
gold, Phillip Futures analysts said in a note.
    Lower interest rate reduces the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
    Elsewhere, palladium        dipped 4.7% to $2,195.68, while
platinum        rose 0.6% to $864.70. Silver        fell 0.9% to
$16.60.

