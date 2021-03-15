Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as yields ease, focus turns to Fed meeting

By Nakul Iyer

    * Gold should bottom when Treasury yields peak, analyst says
    * Fed's policy meeting this week in focus

    March 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked up on Monday as U.S.
Treasury yields backed off recent highs, countering pressure
from a resilient dollar, as investors awaited further policy
cues from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
    Spot gold        rose 0.1% to $1,728.78 per ounce as of
12:12 p.m. ET (1612 GMT). U.S. gold futures        rose 0.4% to
$1,726.20.
    "Yields are calm this morning and the recent dip in gold is
viewed as a buying opportunity by most," said David Meger,
director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.    
    The big question will be whether rising yields, on the back
of optimism over an economic recovery, will pressure gold, or if
growth stalls or inflation picks up, which should support gold,
Meger added. 
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields             eased off a more
than one-year peak, restoring some of non-interest bearing
gold's appeal.      
    "Whenever yields peak, that will be the bottom for gold,"
said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line
Futures in Chicago.
    "They (yields) still have room to extend higher but yields
are not going to go up forever, so there's going to be a turning
point. ... The higher we go, the closer we get to the turning
point."
    Also aiding gold was the signing of a $1.9 trillion U.S.
relief bill into law, which spurred inflation fears, since
bullion is used to hedge against rising prices.             
    Investors await a two-day Fed meeting that starts on
Tuesday, with the focus on a recent spike in bond yields, fears
about rising inflation and the economic outlook.             
    "Precious metals will be held hostage by Treasury markets as
the Fed's reactive approach to the steepening in rates will
continue to lead to investment outflows," TD Securities said in
a note.
    In other metals trading, silver        rose 0.8% to $26.13
an ounce. Palladium        gained 0.9% to $2,392.52 and platinum
       fell 0.2% to $1,202.95.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru
Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)
