July 12, 2018 / 10:59 AM / in 4 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up but lacks momentum despite trade war fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Silver slips to weakest since December
    * Platinum falls to one-week low

 (Updates prices, adds details)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Thursday as the
dollar came off the boil, though the market lacked momentum and
seemed unable to gain real traction on escalating trade
tensions.    
    Stock markets and commodities gained after a turbulent
session on Wednesday when the United States ratcheted up trade
war threats on China, while the dollar held at lofty levels but
was little changed on the day.                   
    The dollar's failure to push ahead, especially against the
euro, is viewed by some market watchers as a sign it may have
peaked for now as the Federal Reserve might slow its cycle of
rate increases if stocks fall sharply.
    A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper for
non-U.S. investors who make up the bulk of gold buyers.
    "The (gold) market is lacking direction and very technical
in its characteristics," said Alasdair Macleod, head of research
at Goldmoney.com.
    Looking ahead however, he said: "Gold could go marginally
better. There are signs that the U.S. economy may be slowing
down a bit and if that's so, we can expect the Fed to take its
foot off the interest rate pedal a bit."
    Spot gold        was up 0.4 percent at $1,247.05 at 1423
GMT. In the previous session, it slipped 1 percent to hit its
lowest in over a week at $1,240.89.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were up 0.3
percent at $1,247.60 an ounce.
    Data out earlier showed U.S. consumer prices barely rose in
June, but the underlying trend continued to point to a steady
buildup of inflation pressures that could keep the Fed on a path
of gradual interest rate increases.             
    Elsewhere, focus was still on what the next steps in the
tit-for-tat trade conflict might be. China has accused the
United States of bullying and warned it could hit back, although
the form of retaliation is not yet clear.             
    Investors often turn to bullion as a safe haven in times of
political uncertainty, but have not done so this time around.
    "We cannot understand the weakness of the gold price in view
of the risks – especially the trade war. However, if gold falls
below last week’s low, the psychologically important $1,200 mark
could be tested," said Commerzbank in a note.
    Silver        was 1.3 percent higher at $15.94 an ounce.
Earlier in the session it fell to its lowest since mid-December
at $15.72 an ounce.
    Platinum        was up 2.2 percent at $837.75 an ounce,
after falling to a more than one week low at $821.25 earlier,
while palladium        was 0.6 percent higher at $943.60 per
ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru. Editing
by Jane Merriman and Alexandra Hudson)
