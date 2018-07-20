FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
July 20, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up from one-year low as Trump slams strong dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Trump's comments knock dollar from one-year high
    * Gold rises 0.1 pct but still down 1.4 pct this week
    * Technicals suggest gold to fall further
    * Silver, palladium on track for big weekly falls

 (Updates prices, adds Bank of America research)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up from
one-year lows on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump
expressed concern about the strength of the dollar and interest
rate increases by the Federal Reserve, pushing the greenback
lower.             
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,224.04 an ounce at
1209 GMT and U.S. gold futures         were flat at $1,223.90 an
ounce.
    But gold was still down 1.4 percent this week, with little
sign of an end to the slide in prices that has knocked more than
10 percent off gold's value since mid-May.
    Driving the declines were a strengthening dollar        and
disillusionment among investors with bullion, said Macquarie
analyst Matthew Turner. 
    The stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers
with other currencies. Higher interest rates are also a threat
to gold because they tend to boost the dollar and raise the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. 
    "To see a turnaround (in prices) you need something to
ignite that turnaround," Turner said. 
    One possible trigger could be sharp falls on global stock
markets that could drive investors to gold, seen as a safe
asset, said Forex.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada. Another may be a
sharp weakening of the dollar, which Turner said he expected to
see later this year or next year.  
    Despite Trump's intervention, the dollar was near one-year
highs on Friday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did nothing this
week to counter expectations of two more rate rises this year
and said the United States was poised for several more years of
growth.              
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday fears of a
trade war had seen global investors plough $5 billion into bonds
this week while pulling $1.2 billion from gold.             
    Meanwhile, funds and money managers have cut their net long
position in Comex gold to a 2-1/2-year low, helping drive down
prices. 
    And gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) tracked by
Reuters have cut their holdings by 5.5 percent, or 3.2 million
ounces, since mid-May.                              
    Gold on Thursday touched $1,211.08 an ounce, the lowest
since July last year. 
    On the technical front, support was at gold's July 2017 low
of $1,204.90 and Fibonacci resistance was at $1,234.70, analysts
at ScotiaMocatta said, adding that technical and momentum
indicators suggested prices would fall further. 
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.4 percent
at $15.33 an ounce but still down about 2.8 percent this week.
    Palladium        was 1.6 percent higher at $883.72 an ounce
but set for a weekly loss of around 5.6 percent.
    Platinum        had gained 1.7 percent to $818.10 an ounce
and was down around 1 percent this week. 

 (Reporting by Peter Hobson
Editing by Edmund Blair and Kirsten Donovan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.