May 23, 2018 / 3:46 AM / in 32 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up; market eyes China-U.S. trade talks, Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Asian shares slip as investors weigh Trump's comments
    * Fed FOMC minutes due at 1800 GMT

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, May 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose slightly on Wednesday amid a
firm dollar and uncertainty over the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks, while
investors waited for minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting for clues on the
outlook for U.S. interest rates.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,292.56 per ounce, as of 0329 GMT. 
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were unchanged at $1,291.90 per
ounce.
    "We were quite steady this morning, but are running out of steam with dollar
being quite firm," a Hong Kong-based trader said.
    "We want to see what FOMC minutes have in store for us... I think
(investors) are looking at anything out of the ordinary that could raise the
market," the trader said. 
    The dollar inched higher versus a basket of currencies        on Wednesday,
with investors awaiting minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting due
later in the day for hints on the pace of further U.S. monetary tightening. 
      
    At the previous policy meeting in May, the U.S. central bank expressed
confidence in the economy and kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged and said
inflation was near the bank's target, leaving it on track to raise borrowing
costs in June.             
    The markets will shift to the FOMC minutes for inflation updates as any
suggestion that the Feds do see a pick-up beyond their 2 percent target could be
interpreted bullishly for gold, which should find support as an inflation hedge,
Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA said in a note.
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, as these increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar in
which the metal is priced.  
    Meanwhile, Asian shares                 were slightly lower as investors
were cautious after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not pleased with
recent trade talks between the United States and China, tempering optimism over
progress made so far in trade talks between the world's two largest economies.
                        
    Trump also said there was a "substantial chance" his summit with North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un will not take place as planned on June 12 amid
concerns that Kim is resistant to giving up his nuclear weapons.             
    Political tensions can boost demand for save-haven assets such as gold and
the Japanese yen.
    In other metals, silver        climbed 0.1 percent to $16.53 an ounce, while
platinum        slipped 0.2 percent to $901.50 an ounce. 
    Palladium        slid 0.1 percent to $989.90 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
