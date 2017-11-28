FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up, near six-week high after Fed chair confirmation
#Gold Market Report
November 28, 2017 / 1:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up, near six-week high after Fed chair confirmation

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Fed nominee Powell seen supporting dovish policy
    * Dollar index rebounds from Monday's two-month low
    * GRAPHIC-Plat/palladium ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1QjSZAC

 (New throughout, updates bullets, prices, market activity and
comments; adds byline, NEW YORK dateline)
    By Renita D. Young and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold inched higher on
Tuesday but was still below the previous day's six-week high,
mirroring an advance in the U.S. dollar following a confirmation
hearing for U.S. Federal Reserve chair nominee, Jerome Powell. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates
again next month, Powell told the Senate Banking Committee. 
            
    He said the Fed should "respond decisively" to any new
economic crisis, positioning himself as an heir to the policies
of current chair Janet Yellen and her predecessor Ben Bernanke. 
    Following his confirmation hearing, the U.S. dollar index
       rose against a basket of six currencies, rebounding from
a two-month low the previous day, as risk appetite returned and
U.S. equities hit new highs.                           
            
    Gold is sensitive to the prospect for rising rates because
they tend to strengthen the dollar and push U.S. bond yields
higher, reducing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
    Spot gold        was up 0.03 percent at $1,294.56 an ounce
by 2:20 p.m. EST (1920 GMT), little changed from $1,294.44 late
on Monday. Earlier that day, it hit a peak of $1,299.13, its
highest since mid-October. 
    U.S. gold futures        for December delivery settled up 50
cents, or 0.04 percent, at $1,294.90 per ounce. 
    Gold was struggling to find impetus for a break higher or
lower, having stuck to its narrowest trading range of any month
since late 2005 so far in November.
    "We’ve seen active buying on dips, yet certainly the
pressure of the idea of a pending rate hike - a good portion of
that is more than factored into the market," said David Meger,
director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures in Chicago.  
    As traders await a possible vote on the U.S. tax code
overhaul this week, new drama emerged in the Senate when a pair
of Republican lawmakers demanded changes to the party's tax bill
in exchange for help advancing the proposal.             
    The upcoming tax vote and tensions over North Korea might
create some activity in the gold market, Saxo Bank's head of
commodity strategy Ole Hansen said.  
    "Overall it really depends on whether these or other events
manage to weaken the dollar further," he said. "Without that
gold remains stuck, with the underlying bid from diversification
and tail-end risk protection strong enough to keep the downside
risk limited."
    Silver        was down 1.1 percent at $16.84 per ounce,
while platinum        was down 0.1 percent at $946.50 and
palladium        was 1.8 percent higher at $1,024.50.
     

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
