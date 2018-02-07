FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 7, 2018 / 1:29 AM / in 14 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on bargain hunting after hitting over 3-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as
investors resorted to bargain hunting after the yellow metal's
sharp decline of over 1 percent to its lowest in more than three
weeks in the previous session.
  
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,327.97 an ounce,
as of 0106 GMT. Prices touched their lowest since Jan. 11 at
$1,319.96 on Tuesday.
    * U.S. gold futures         were up 0.1 percent at $1,330.70
per ounce.
    * Asian share markets were trying to find their footing on
Wednesday as a semblance of calm returned to Wall Street where
major indices bounced into the black after days of deep
losses.           
    * Stock markets were routed around the globe as resurgent
U.S. inflation raised the possibility that the U.S. Federal
reserve would tighten policy more aggressively than previously
expected. 
    * The original trigger for the U.S. stock market sell-off
was a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields late last week, after data
showed U.S. wages increasing at the fastest pace since 2009.
That raised the alarm about higher inflation and, with it,
potentially higher interest rates.             
    *  Monday's rout on Wall Street frayed investors' nerves,
but it is not enough to knock the Federal Reserve off course
from its intended path to further raise interest rates in 2018
as the economy continues to hum along, analysts say.
            
    * Barrick Gold Corp          expects to record a pre-tax
charge of around $429 million at its stalled Pascua-Lama project
in South America in the fourth quarter due to reclassifying its
gold reserves.             
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.44 percent to
829.27 tonnes on Tuesday from 841.35 tonnes on Monday.          
    * U.S. exported about $21 billion worth of non-monetary gold
last year, up 4.4 percent from 2016 when it totalled $20.1
billion, federal data showed on Tuesday.             
    
     
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    
     0700  Germany   Industrial output      Dec
     0745  France    Trade data             Dec
     0800  China     Forex reserves         Jan

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.