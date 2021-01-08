Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on stimulus prospects under Biden Administration

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday and were set to
post a second straight weekly gain, as hopes for additional U.S.
fiscal stimulus under incoming President Joe Biden boosted the
metal's appeal.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        climbed 0.1% to $1,913.91 per ounce by
0042 GMT and was up 0.8% so far this week. U.S. gold futures
       gained 0.2% to $1,916.80.
    * With control over the U.S. Senate, Democrats have more
power to advance Biden's agenda from coronavirus relief to
infrastructure spending.                         
    * A recent rise in U.S. bond yields and market inflation
expectations has bolstered Federal Reserve officials' hopes that
the central bank's new monetary policy approach is taking hold
and could be further buoyed if Congress rolls out more
spending.            
    * Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement likely to result from large stimulus.
    * President Donald Trump conceded on Thursday that Biden
will be the next U.S. president, a day after his supporters
stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying Biden's
victory in a stunning assault on American democracy.
            
    * The number of Americans filing first-time claims for
jobless benefits unexpectedly dipped last week while staying
extremely high, with the labour market recovery appearing to
stall as a raging pandemic overwhelms the country.              
  
    * U.S. Federal, state and local officials sought to speed up
slow-moving vaccinations on Thursday, a day after a record 4,000
Americans died.             
    * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , fell 0.4% to
1,182.11 tonnes on Thursday.         
    * Silver        rose 0.1% to $27.12 an ounce. Platinum
       eased 0.2% to $1,115.11, while palladium        gained
0.1% to $2,421.76.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700  Germany  Industrial Output  MM    Nov
0745  France   Reserve Assets Total     Dec
0830  UK       Halifax House Prices MM  Dec
1000  EU       Unemployment Rate        Nov
1330  US       Non-Farm Payrolls        Dec
1330  US       Unemployment Rate        Dec
1330  US       Average Earnings YY      Dec

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
