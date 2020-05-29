Gold Market Report
May 29, 2020 / 4:52 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on U.S.-China tensions; set for second monthly gain

Harshith Aranya

3 Min Read

    * Gold up 2% so far this month, but down for week
    * Silver eyes biggest monthly gain in about 4 years
    * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus
spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

 (Adds detail, comment; updates prices)
    By Harshith Aranya
    May 29 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Friday and was on track
for its second monthly gain as deteriorating U.S.-China ties in
a world reeling from the coronavirus pandemic rattled investors
and fuelled demand for the safe-haven metal.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,719.47 per ounce by 0342
GMT. U.S. gold futures         rose 0.3% to $1,717.60.
    However, the metal was down for the week, having dropped to
a two-week low on Wednesday as easing lockdown measures around
the world boosted hopes of an economic recovery.
    "Gold remains wedged between potentially positive economic
developments that have been dragging prices lower, and a rise in
geopolitical tensions with China over Hong Kong," said Cameron
Alexander, an analyst with Refinitiv-owned metals consultancy
GFMS.
    Market participants now await the U.S. response to Beijing 
tightening control over Hong Kong, after China's parliament
approved a national security legislation for the city.
            
    U.S. President Donald Trump, who has vowed a tough response,
will hold a news conference later in the day.             
    Worsening U.S.-China relations have further added to fears
about a global economic recovery, helping the metal rise 2% so
far this month.
    Central banks increasing liquidity in financial markets, low
interest rates and rising money supply are bullish for gold in
the longer term, Phillip Futures wrote in a note.
    Among other metals, silver        fell 0.2% to $17.39 an
ounce, but was poised for its biggest monthly gain since June
2016.
    Palladium        gained 0.3% to $1,937.91 per ounce, but was
set for a third straight monthly fall. Platinum        declined
0.8% to $831.89, but was on track for a second monthly gain.

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and K. Sathya Narayanan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below