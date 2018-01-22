FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 3:30 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on U.S. govt shutdown fears, platinum soars

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Platinum hits highest since early September
    * SPDR Gold holdings rose over 2 percent last week

 (Updates prices, adds details)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Monday as the
dollar wallowed near three-year lows following a U.S. government
shutdown, although bullishness in the wider financial markets
capped the precious metal's gains.
    Platinum hit another four-month high, narrowing the price
gap to sister metal palladium to below $100 per ounce.
    Global stock markets shrugged off the shutdown in
Washington, with investors seemingly confident the conflict
between President Donald Trump and the Democrats can be resolved
swiftly.            
    "We did see gold reach four-month highs last week on fears
an agreement wouldn't be reached. The fact that gold is a bit
soft ... suggests it was largely in the price," said Mitsubishi
analyst Jonathan Butler.
    He also noted that equities continue to "defy gravity",
denting the appeal of gold as a safe haven. 
    "Gold is supported at $1,330 for now. We could go a bit
higher as this (U.S.) brinkmanship gets extended ... but overall
we may have seen the high watermark of the gold price in
relation to the U.S. government shutdown issue." 
    Spot gold        edged up 0.1 percent to $1,332.63 an ounce
by 1509 GMT. The precious metal fell 0.5 percent last week, its
first weekly decline in six weeks, having hit four-month highs
last Monday.
    U.S. gold futures         were down 0.1 percent at
$1,332.30.
    Platinum        rose 0.3 percent to $1,015.60 an ounce,
after touching its highest since Sept. 8 at $1,018.80, while
palladium        fell 1 percent to $1,093.60 an ounce. 
    "Recent implementation of more stringent emissions standards
in China is expected to boost demand for (platinum)," SP Angel
said in a note.
    "Stockpiles in warehouses tracked by the New York Mercantile
Exchange have shrunk to their lowest since 2016. With 70 percent
of global supply sourced in South Africa, improving rand-dollar
exchange is raising the relative cost of producing the metal,"
it added. 
    The U.S. Senate is set to vote at 12 p.m. (1700 GMT) on
advancing a measure to provide temporary government funding
through Feb. 8.             
    U.S. Treasury yields             rose as investors saw
limited economic fallout from the standoff in Washington and
instead focused on a global economy motoring ahead.
    Rising yields tend to weigh on gold by increasing the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. 
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose over 2 percent last week,
their best week since the week ended Sept. 3.          
    Silver        was down 0.1 percent at $16.99 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Dale Hudson)
