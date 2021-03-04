Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold ekes out gains as markets await Powell speech

By Brijesh Patel

    * Powell to address WSJ conference at 1705 GMT
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims rise less than expected
    * Gold fell to its lowest since June 2020 on Wednesday

    March 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as
investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of remarks from
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that might provide further
clarity on a recent spike in U.S. Treasury yields.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% at $1,714.61 per ounce by 09:50
ET (1450 GMT), having dropped on Wednesday to its lowest since
June 9 at $1,701.40.
    U.S. gold futures        eased 0.3% to $1,711.40.
    "The market continues to be quite concerned about higher
yields, and we are waiting for Jerome Powell speech," said Bart
Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.
     "In many ways that'll (Powell's remarks) give us a bit of
certainty which way to go, mainly because the big criticism the
market has is that the central bank is not really telling us if
they are categorically committed to keeping real rates as low as
they can be."
    Powell is due to speak at a Wall Street Journal conference
at 12:05 p.m. ET (1705 GMT), with markets watching for any hints
of concern about last week's jump in bond yields.             
    The recent rise in U.S. bond yields have eroded gold's
appeal as an inflation hedge by increasing the opportunity cost
of holding non-yielding bullion. Gold is down more than 9% so
far this year.      
    "It is the ten-year yield that's driving gold at the moment
and we would argue that the market is taking too short-term a
view and that the excess liquidity in the system remains
medium-term supportive," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell in
a note.
    The U.S. Senate is expected to begin debating President Joe
Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Thursday
after agreeing to phase out payments to higher-income Americans.
            
    Meanwhile, data showed the number of Americans filing for
jobless benefits rose last week.             
    Silver        fell 0.3% to $25.99 per ounce, while palladium
       rose 0.3% to $2,361.26. Platinum        was steady at
1,166.81 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)
