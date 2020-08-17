Gold Market Report
August 17, 2020 / 1:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends fall after worst week in five months

    Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices extended losses on Monday,
after their worst week in five months, on lingering risk
appetite, while the Sino-U.S. trade relationship hinted at
potential improvement.
                                   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    
    * Spot gold        was down 0.5% at $1,934.91 per ounce by
0036 GMT. Gold fell 4.5% last week, its biggest weekly decline
since March.
    * U.S. gold futures        eased 0.3% to $1,943.50 per
ounce.
    * A lift in U.S. bond yields gave the dollar some respite
after weeks of losses. A stronger greenback makes gold cheaper
for holders of other currencies.      
    * Asian markets were flat near recent highs; while stock
index futures indicated that U.S. equities will make moderate
gains on Monday ahead of retail earnings.            
            
    * Worldwide, there are over 21.58 million people infected by
the coronavirus and 766,383​ have died, according to a Reuters
tally.             
    * Japan's economy shrank for the third straight quarter,
marking the biggest contraction on record, as the pandemic
continues to take its toll.             
    * U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in July,
and could slow even further in the coming months.             
    * Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold
and silver contracts in the week to Aug. 11, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.        
    * In a possible sign of easing tensions after a protracted
trade war, China increased U.S. oil purchases on Friday ahead of
a trade deal review.             
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.30% to 1,248.29
tonnes on Friday.          
    * Silver        slipped 0.6% to $26.25 per ounce. Platinum
       rose 1% to $945.55, and palladium        gained 1.6% to
$2,143.09.    
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000   EU   Reserve Assets Total   July

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
