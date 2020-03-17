Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold extends fall as investors rush to hoard cash

K. Sathya Narayanan

    * Platinum, palladium trim gains after rising over 5%
    * Asian shares fall in volatile trade
    * SPDR gold holdings fall 0.2% on Monday

    March 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell over 1% on Tuesday,
extending losses from the previous session's meltdown, as
investors continued to sell  assets to keep their money in cash
because of heightened concerns over the economic toll of the
coronavirus outbreak.
    Autocatalyst metals platinum and palladium rose more than 5%
each in early trade before paring gains. The metals were the
worst hit in Monday's free fall since they are also considered
industrial metals. 
    Spot gold        fell 1.1% to $1,496.78 per ounce by 0540
GMT, having slumped as much as 5.1% on Monday to its lowest
since November 2019. U.S. gold futures        gained 1.1% to
$1,503.20.
    "This is just a continuing trend of gold positions being
liquidated as equity markets collapse. There is a trend towards
holding cash in the market and that's being reflected in gold,"
said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
    "With the meltdown in asset markets, it's clear that
longer-term gold, silver and palladium holders are liquidating
profitable positions to cover losses elsewhere."
    Asian shares fell in a topsy-turvy session following one of
Wall Street's biggest one-day routs in history as headlines
about the outbreak and its global economic impact whiplashed
investor sentiment.                        
    Countries and major central banks have ramped up measures to
protect their economies from the virus outbreak, which has
infected more than 174,100 people globally. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates back to near zero in
a surprise move on Sunday, to support a rapidly disintegrating
global economy.
    With a lot of risks in the market, which should have been
supportive for bullion, the Fed hit the panic button, signalling
concerns over the economic recovery, said Stephen Innes, chief
market strategist at AxiCorp.
    "But we have to weigh it with the fact that equities are
probably going to fall further as the economic damage is going
to come out worse than expected. So, bad news and good news is
both bad for gold right now," he said.
    Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust       fell 0.2% to 929.84 tonnes on
Monday.
    Among other precious metals, palladium        rose 2.1% to
$1,651.26 per ounce, having plummeted as much as 18% in the
previous session.
    Platinum        was steady at $663.09, having posted its
biggest one-day percentage decline ever on Monday. 
    Silver        fell 1.5% to $12.71, after touching its lowest
since 2009 in the last session.

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)
