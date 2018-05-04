FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
May 4, 2018 / 4:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gain as dollar slips, investors await US jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may bounce more to $1,326/oz - technicals
    * U.S. dollar moves further away from four-month high
    * Spot gold heads for third consecutive weekly decline

 (Adds quotes, details, updates prices)
    By Eileen Soreng
    BENGALURU, May 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose for a third
straight session on Friday as the dollar slipped further from
2018 highs, while investors turned their focus to the upcoming
U.S. jobs data for fresh catalysts.
    Spot gold        had risen by 0.2 percent to $1,313.46 per
ounce by 0405 GMT, but was headed for a third consecutive weekly
decline.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery rose 0.1 percent
to $1,313.90 per ounce.
    The dollar eased after Thursday's profit-taking and that
helped gold find some support, a Hong Kong-based trader said.
    "People are finding some comfort in buying at these levels
heading into the weekend with potential risk of these Chinese
talks maybe collapsing," he said.
    The dollar index        was about 0.1 percent lower at
92.367, moving further away from a 2018 peak of 92.834 hit on
Wednesday. Asian shares stepped back as financial markets turned
their attention to the U.S. payrolls data due later in the day.
                  
    "(Gold) Prices seem to be really slow waiting for the
nonfarm payroll data," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee
Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
    The U.S. payrolls report for April is likely to underscore
the strength in labour market. Nonfarm payrolls likely increased
by 192,000 jobs in April after rising 103,000 in March,
according to a Reuters survey of economists.
    Meanwhile, a U.S. trade delegation in China has been having
very good conversations, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
said, as he heads into the second and likely last day of the
talks in Beijing.             
    Spot gold is biased to bounce more to a resistance at $1,326
per ounce, as suggested by its a projection analysis and a
falling channel, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang
Tao.             
    Holding of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.13 percent to 865.60
tonnes on Thursday.             
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        rose 0.3
percent to $16.46 per ounce. 
    Platinum        was up 0.3 percent at $902.00 per ounce.
However, it was on track for a third weekly fall.
    Palladium        inched up 0.1 percent to $963.00 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.