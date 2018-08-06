FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 4:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends rally from 17-mth low, stronger dollar caps gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold may retest support at $1,206/oz- technicals
    * Specs raise net shorts in gold to record in week to July
31 
    * SPDR gold holdings down 0.26 pct on Friday 

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on
Monday, extending their recovery from a 17-month low, amid
lingering worries over the U.S.-China trade conflict, while a
stronger U.S. dollar capped the safe haven's gains.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,215.71 an ounce at
0410 GMT, building on its 0.5 percent gain on Friday.
    U.S. gold futures         were little changed at $1,223.7 an
ounce. 
    "Gold is still very much being influenced by how the dollar
is moving. The uptick in gold prices is from the market pricing
in how the U.S-China trade war issues actually play out," OCBC
analyst Barnabas Gan said. 
    Gold prices rebounded on Friday from a 17-month low of
$1,204 per ounce as dollar slipped after data showed U.S. job
growth slowed in July.
    The dollar also weakened against the yuan on Friday after
the Chinese central bank sought to stabilize its currency.             
              
    The greenback, however, regained footing on Monday and
strengthened against major peers.          
    China proposed retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of
U.S. goods on Friday, further escalating a bitter trade
conflict, after the Trump administration sought to ratchet up
pressure for trade concessions by proposing a higher 25-percent
tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.              
    While the intensifying trade spat has been one of the reason
gold prices have been supported above the $1,200 handle, the
trade issues have also been playing off into a more expensive
dollar rather than higher gold prices, Gan said.
    "The more expensive dollar is capping the rally in gold
prices. Further downside for gold still appears to be possible
especially if the dollar continues to rally."
    Spot gold may retest a support at $1,206 per ounce, a break
below which could cause a loss to the next support at $1,194,
Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.              
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.26 percent to 794.90
tonnes on Friday.             
    Hedge funds and money managers added a hefty 13,931
contracts to their net short position, bringing it to 41,087
contracts, the biggest since records became publicly available
in 2006, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data
showed on Friday.        
    Myanmar could export as much as 20 tonnes of gold in 2019
after the Southeast Asian country earlier this year permitted
exports of the precious metal for the first time in five
decades, a senior industry official said on Saturday.
            
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.5 percent
to $15.45 an ounce after posting an eighth weekly decline last
week.
   Platinum        rose 0.2 percent to $828.95 an ounce, while
palladium        was 0.5 percent higher at $913.65 an ounce.   

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
