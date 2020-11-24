Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold extends slide as investors shift to 'risk on' mode

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Long climb back up for gold -analyst
    * Stocks gain on Biden transition, vaccine optimism
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
    * tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    By Shreyansi Singh
    Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold fell to a four-month low on Tuesday,
hurtling towards the $1,800 psychological level as progress on a
COVID-19 vaccine and hopes for a quick transition in the White
House drove a shift to riskier assets. 
    Spot gold        dropped 1.7% to $1,804.92 an ounce by 9:39
a.m. EST (1439 GMT) having touched its lowest since July 17 at
$1,800.90. On Monday it lost as much as 2.2%. 
    U.S. gold futures        shed 1.9% to $1,802.20.
    "More optimism in regard to the economy, based on the
vaccines, has taken some of the safe haven status away from the
gold market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at
High Ridge Futures.
    "Less political concern moving forward" has also reduced the
need for safe havens, Meger added.
     Wall Street opened higher after Joe Biden got a formal nod
to transition into the White House, adding to the upbeat
sentiment driven by encouraging vaccine developments from major
drugmakers including AstraZeneca        , Pfizer         and
Moderna         .                                           
                         
    "The game changer has been the ability of all the vaccines
to show good promise," said George Gero, managing director at
RBC Wealth Management, adding it's going to be a long climb back
up for gold under these circumstances. 
    Also, Biden is expected to nominate former Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury secretary, and investors see
Yellen as a force for more fiscal action to combat the economic
crisis unleashed by the pandemic.                          
    Bullion's slide also came despite a subdued dollar, which
held close to a near three-month trough.        
    Gold is still up about 19% so far this year, benefiting from
its status as a hedge against likely inflation and currency
debasement spurred by the unprecedented pandemic-led global
stimulus.       
    Elsewhere, silver        dipped 2% to $23.10 an ounce,
platinum        rose 0.9% to $934.93 and palladium       
dropped 1.1% to $2,329.18.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up