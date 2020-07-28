Gold Market Report
July 28, 2020 / 3:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eyes $2,000 in record run as dollar dips on dovish Fed bets

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * Silver rises to over 7-year peak
    * Dollar drops to near 2-year lows
    * Fed's two-day policy meeting ends Wednesday

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    By Brijesh Patel
    July 28 (Reuters) - Gold jumped more than 1.5% to hit a
record and marched towards the $2000 level on Tuesday, boosted
by a weaker dollar and expectations of a long, dovish stance
from the U.S. Federal Reserve as economic pain from the COVID-19
pandemic grows. 
    By 0254 GMT, spot gold        was up 1.4% at $1,969.76 per
ounce after scaling a fresh peak of $1,980.57 in early Asian
trade. U.S. gold futures         climbed 1.7% to $1,963.30.
    Silver        also surged, rising as much as 6.4% to $26.19
per ounce, its highest since April 2013.
    One of the major factors for gold's run is the weakening of
the dollar ahead of the Fed meeting, which is expected to
reiterate an "accommodative" stance, said Michael McCarthy,
chief strategist at CMC Markets.
    "We've got increasing global worries, particularly in
U.S.-China relations, but also further outbreaks tampering
economic recovery, and then highly liquid environment, so the
precious metals are making sense to a lot of investors."
    The dollar index        held near a two-year low as
investors worried about the damage from the novel coronavirus to
the U.S. economy and awaited the passage of a new fiscal rescue
package.                    
    Bullion's gains also came despite an uptick in equities as
investors focus on the Fed's two-day policy meeting ending
Wednesday.            
    "(This FOMC meeting) is expected to discuss implementing
dovish forward guidance which gold investors would consider
supportive as real yields, the key driver of gold, would be
expected to remain at record lows," Phillip Futures analysts
said in a note.             
    Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.
    Gold's safe-haven appeal was also lifted on deteriorating
U.S.-China ties and dimming hopes of a quick economic recovery
as the virus showed no signs of slowing.             
                         
    Platinum        rose 0.5% to $950.13 and palladium       
gained 0.9% to $2,331.76.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below