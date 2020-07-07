Gold Market Report
July 7, 2020 / 3:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eyes key $1,800 level on relentless rise in virus cases

Shreyansi Singh, Swati Verma

3 Min Read

 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Spot gold hits highest since November 2011 
    * Platinum jumps 2.4%, hits near one-month high
    * Interactive graphic on spreading coronavirus: tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser

    By Shreyansi Singh and Swati Verma
    July 7 (Reuters) - Gold bounced back on Tuesday within a
striking distance of the key $1,800 level as a surge in COVID-19
cases boosted hopes for further accommodative monetary policy
measures and demand for the safe-haven metal.
    Spot gold        jumped 0.6% to $1,794.14 per ounce by 11:20
a.m. EDT (1520 GMT). U.S. gold futures         climbed 0.8% to
$1,807.30 per ounce.
    Gold rose to its highest since November 2011 at $1,796.09 an
ounce earlier, just a few dollars away from the $1,800
psychological level.
    "Whenever there is fear, that is always a supporting factor
for gold, whether it's coronavirus, or fear of the economy not
doing well," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global
Investors.
    "If your portfolio is underweight gold and if it looks like
gold might continually start to create a new rally, you will
want to add to it."
    Massive stimulus measures to limit the economic damage from
the coronavirus pandemic has supported gold, widely viewed as a
hedge against inflation and currency debasement. Prices have
gained more than 18% so far this year.
    COVID-19 infections are on the rise in 39 states, according
to a Reuters analysis of cases over the past two weeks, with
record increases in cases in many states prompting U.S. cities
to roll back reopening plans.             
    Gold staged a comeback, having dropped to a session low of
$1,773.37 an ounce earlier.
    "We had early weakness in prices, seen as a buying
opportunity by bullish traders reckoning prices will go higher
from here and we indeed pushed to a new nearly nine year high in
gold futures today," Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.
    "Gold and silver traders are also looking further down the
road at the inflationary implications of all the central bank
measures that have infused cash into the system."
    Silver        rose 0.4% to $18.28 an ounce.
    Palladium        slid 1.3% to $1,914.87 per ounce, while
platinum        jumped 2.4% to $832.49 per ounce, rising to its
highest in nearly one month earlier.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Swati Verma in Bengaluru;
Editing by Richard Chang)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below