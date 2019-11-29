PRECIOUS-Gold eyes worst month in 3 years amid trade deal hopes

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Friday and was set for its worst month in three years as hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal supported demand for riskier assets and the dollar, weighing on the safe-haven metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,456.30 per ounce by 0116 GMT. Prices are down almost 4% this month, on track for their biggest monthly decline since November 2016. * U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,462.30. * Palladium was little changed at $1,840.67 per ounce, after touching an all-time peak of $1,844.50 on a supply deficit. The autocatalyst metal was headed for its fourth-consecutive month of gains. * The dollar was set for its highest weekly finish against the yen since May, as data showing the U.S. economy on a firm footing prompted investors to scale back rate-cut bets. * Global shares ticked up, but hesitated to test an all-time peak as investors worried a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protests could derail efforts to end the U.S.-China trade war. * U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong despite angry objections from Beijing. * China warned the United States on Thursday that it would take "firm counter measures" in response to the U.S. legislation. * Japan's industrial output slipped at the fastest pace since early last year in October. * China reiterated its pledge to further widen market access for foreign capital and lower non-tariff trade barriers, as it aims to boost flagging trade amid a slowing economy and a tariff dispute with the United States. * Platinum shed 0.9% to $893.33 and silver rose 0.4% to $16.93 per ounce. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK Nationwide House Price MM YY Nov 0745 France GDP QQ Final Q3 0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Nov 0855 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA Nov 1000 EU HICP Flash YY Nov 1000 EU HICP-X F&E Flash YY Nov 1000 EU Unemployment Rate Oct 1200 India GDP Quarterly YY Q2 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)