PRECIOUS-Gold faces first weekly decline in three as U.S. dollar rallies

    March 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices were on course for a first
weekly decline in three as elevated Treasury yields and a firm
U.S. dollar dented safe-haven bullion's appeal even as the metal
steadied on the day. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was flat at $1,726.96 per ounce by 0126
GMT on Friday. U.S. gold futures        were steady at $1,725.50
per ounce. The metal hit a one-week low of $1,721.46 in the
previous session.
    * For the week, the metal has lost over 1% as the U.S.
dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies, leaping
over a four-month high on Thursday.       
    * U.S. Treasury yields also jumped after the Treasury
Department saw tepid interest for an auction of seven-year
notes.     
    * Higher returns on Treasury bonds generally increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while a strong
dollar makes it expensive for non-U.S. buyers.
    * Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three
months following the recent rout in financial markets, according
to analysts polled by Reuters.             
    * Countries in Europe are re-enforcing COVID-19 restrictions
 as Germany, Europe's largest economy, saw the highest surge in
coronavirus cases since January, further raising doubts about
the pace of economic recovery.             
    * Gold is often considered as a safe-haven investment at
times of political andd economic uncertainties.
    * Asian markets are set to open higher on Friday after U.S.
equities rose as investors weighed the outlook for economic
growth and inflation and welcomed progress on vaccination
rollouts.            
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits dropped to a one-year low last week.             
    * Silver        rose 0.1% to $25.05, holding above an over
two-month low of $24.39 per ounce hit on Thursday.
    * Palladium        rose 0.2% to $2,614.51 and platinum
       fell 0.1% to $1,146.11.
    
     DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700  UK       Retail Sales MM, YY, Ex-Fuel MM   Feb
    0900  Germany  Ifo Business Climate New          March
    0900  Germany  Ifo Current Conditions New        March
    0900  Germany  Ifo Expectations New              March
    1330  US       Consumption, Adjusted             Feb
    1400  US       U Mich Sentiment Final            March

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
