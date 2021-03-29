Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as firm dollar, yields weigh

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Markets eye Biden's infrastructure spending plan on
Wednesday
    * Dollar firms near multi-month peak
    * Palladium fell as much as 6% in the session
    * Russia's Nornickel halts water inflow at two major mines

    March 29 (Reuters) - Gold slipped more than 1% to an over
two-week low on Monday as a firm dollar and rising U.S. Treasury
yields dimmed the safe-haven metal's appeal, also pressured by
bets for a swift economic recovery in the United States.
    Spot gold        was down 1.3% at $1,708.79 per ounce by
10:14 p.m. EDT (1414 GMT). U.S. gold futures        fell 1.5% to
$1,706.00.
    "The gold and silver market bulls need a fundamental spark,"
said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff, adding a
resurgence in U.S. dollar and elevated yields are limiting
buying interest.
    The rapid recovery of the U.S. economy, with vaccine numbers
ramping up and Biden’s announcement awaited on Wednesday, is a
near term negative for gold prices, Wyckoff added.
    The dollar index        held firm against its rivals,
denting gold's appeal for investors holding other
currencies.           
    On investors' radar was Biden's infrastructure spending
package due on Wednesday that could have a price tag as high as
$4 trillion.             
    Higher yields have also challenged gold's status as an
inflation hedge since they translate into higher opportunity
costs of holding the non-yielding bullion.      
    "We see virtually no scope for noticeably higher prices
until mid-year, though gold should be able to make significant
gains in the second half of the year," Commerzbank analysts
wrote in a note.
    "Gold is currently lacking the support of financial
investors, as buying interest is low."                       
    Meanwhile, palladium        slipped 5.1% to $2,536.75 per
ounce, having earlier dropped as much as 6% to an over one-week
low earlier in the session.
    Russia's Nornickel Nickel          , the top producer of
palladium, on Monday said it had stopped water flowing into its
two major mines in the Siberian Arctic and both were on track to
fully resume production in the coming months.             
    Platinum        was down 0.6% at $1,177.50 per ounce and
silver        fell 2.1% to $24.52.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
