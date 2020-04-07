Company News
PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as hopes of slowing coronavirus spread boost stocks

Brijesh Patel

    * US gold futures hit 7-yr high, extend lead over spot
prices
    * British Prime Minister in ICU as COVID-19 complications
worsen
    * Palladium gains 3%; platinum, silver up more than 1%

    April 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell 1% on Tuesday,
retreating from a one-month high hit earlier in the session as
risk sentiment improved on wider market optimism that the
coronavirus pandemic may be easing.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3% at $1,657.50 per ounce by
0852 GMT, after rising to a one-month high of $1,671.40. The
metal had risen as much as 2.8% on Monday.
    "Risk appetite is back in the markets as new infections are
declining, that's weighing on gold prices. Also higher yields
are negative for gold," said Quantitative Commodity Research
analyst Peter Fertig.
    "However, some investors fear that monetary policy would
lead to inflation. For them, buying gold at these levels remains
attractive."
    Cautious optimism around a slowdown in coronavirus cases
lifted European shares higher for a second straight day, even as
major companies continued to take steps to shore up cash after
lockdowns crushed global demand.      
    More than 1.32 million people have been reported infected by
the virus across the world and 74,087 have died. British Prime
Minister Boris Johnson was taken into intensive care on Monday
after his symptoms worsened.             
    The pandemic has rattled financial markets around the world
over the course of the last quarter and prompted nations to
extend lockdowns to curtail its spread.
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was set to announce a
state of emergency for the capital, Tokyo, and six other
prefectures and unveiled plans for a stimulus package to support
the economy.             
    "Gold investors are revelling in the level of central bank
stimulus and fiscal spending, especially when it raises
government debt levels," said Stephen Innes, chief market
strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp, in a note.
    Indicative of sentiment, the holdings of world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , rose
0.5% to 984.26 tonnes on Monday - its highest in over three
years.
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.5% to $1,701.60, extending a
lead over London spot prices, signalling market worries that
refinery closures and logistics constraints could hamper bullion
shipments to the United States to meet contract requirements.
    The increase came despite measures from the CME Group's
        Comex Exchange to ease supply concerns and assurances
from the London Bullion Market Association.             
    Palladium        gained 1.3% to $2,183.70 per ounce after 
surging more than 3% in early trading. Platinum        climbed
1.1% to $$743.43.
    Silver        jumped 1.3% to $15.18 an ounce, having touched
a more than three-week high earlier.
    

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Nick
Macfie)
