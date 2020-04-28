PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as lockdown easing plans boost risk appetite

(Adds comments, details; updates prices) * U.S. states with fewer cases ease restrictions * Bank of Japan expands monetary stimulus * Gold poised to gain due to virus related shutdowns- analyst * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser By Shreyansi Singh April 28 (Reuters) - Gold fell nearly 1% on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by some countries easing coronavirus-induced restrictions, although recession fears and hopes for more stimulus kept the bullion near the $1,700 level. Spot gold eased 0.7% to $1,702.00 per ounce by 0701 GMT, after falling as much as 1.4% during the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,716.20 per ounce. Some countries, including Italy and New Zealand, announced an easing of lockdowns and more parts of the United States looked set to restart business. However, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was too dangerous to relax a stringent lockdown for fear of a deadly second outbreak. "The fact that we're seeing these attempts from different countries to at least partially reopen is providing some downside to gold," said Warren Patterson, an analyst at ING. Business shutdowns have led to a record 26.5 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits since mid-March and are likely to push the unemployment rate to 16% or higher in the next report. "The impact from the shutdown is going to be felt for quite some time moving forward through macro data and that will continue to support gold," said Patterson. Most Asian shares rose, while U.S. stock futures fell in choppy trade as oil prices slipped and offset optimism over certain economies reopening. Against key rivals, the U.S. dollar edged up, making gold costlier for investors using other currencies. "The dollar index is putting pressure on the prices," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers in Mumbai. "The key triggers for gold this week would be European central bank and U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcomes." The two major central banks are expected to have their policy meetings this week, following the Bank of Japan which expanded monetary stimulus on Monday and pledged to buy an unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low. Bullion tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures as it is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. While gold may be primed for further gains, lower physical demand from top consumers India and China might make the metal's strengthening harder to sustain. On the technical front, bullion may fall to $1,677, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Palladium rose 1.1% to $1,945.86 an ounce, platinum fell 0.2%, to $756.07 per ounce, while silver fell 1.9% to $14.99 per ounce. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Amy Caren Daniel)