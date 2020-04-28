Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as nations plan to ease coronavirus lockdowns

    * U.S. states with fewer cases ease restrictions
    * Bank of Japan expands monetary stimulus
    * Gold set to gain in the long term on safe-haven demand
    April 28 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 1% on Tuesday as
some countries planned to gradually ease coronavirus
restrictions, although recession concerns and a retreat in
riskier assets kept the bullion near the $1,700-level. 
    Spot gold        slipped 1.0% to $1,697.31 per ounce by 0348
GMT. U.S. gold futures        fell 0.6% to $1,713.00 per ounce.
    Some countries, including Italy and New Zealand, announced
easing of lockdowns and more U.S. states looked to restart
businesses, while Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has
said it was too early to relax restrictions.              
                          
    "The fact that we're seeing these attempts from different
countries to at least partially reopen is providing some
downside to gold," said ING analyst Warren Patterson.
    Business shutdowns have led to a record 26.5 million
Americans filing for unemployment benefits since mid-March and
are likely to push the unemployment rate to 16% or higher in the
next jobs report.                           
    Adding to mounting evidence of the pandemic's economic toll,
Japan's March jobless rate rose to its highest in a year, while
job availability slipped to a more than three-year low, official
data showed.             
    "The impact from the shutdown is going to be felt for quite
some time moving forward through macro data, and that will
continue to support gold," Patterson said, adding that a low
interest rate environment would continue to benefit gold. 
     Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dipped into the red,
erasing gains as a fresh rout in oil markets overshadowed
optimism about the easing of curbs.                         
     
    Investors await the outcome of the European Central Bank's
meeting this week. On Monday, the Bank of Japan expanded
monetary stimulus and pledged to buy an unlimited amount of
bonds to keep borrowing costs low.                           
    Bullion tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures
as it is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement.
    While gold may be primed for further gains, lower physical
demand from top consumers India and China might make the metal's
strengthening harder to sustain.             
    On the technical front, bullion may fall to $1,677,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Palladium        rose 1.1% to $1,946.93 an ounce and
platinum        gained 0.2% to $759.34 per ounce, while silver
       fell 1.7% to $15.02 per ounce. 

