PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as recovery optimism bolsters risk appetite

    May 26 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 1% on Tuesday as
major economies further eased coronavirus-led restrictions,
fuelling hopes of economic recovery and bolstering risk
appetite.
    Spot gold        slipped 1.1% to $1,710.72 per ounce by
10:57 a.m. EDT (1457 GMT). U.S. gold futures        shed 1.3% to
$1,713.50.
    "There is a risk-on tone in the market, driving the reversal
of (gold's) safe-haven flows," said Daniel Ghali, commodity
strategist at TD Securities.
    U.S. stocks surged as investors grew optimistic about
business restarts and a potential coronavirus vaccine.     
            
    Spain urged foreign tourists to return from July as it eases
one of Europe's strictest lockdowns, while Britain will reopen
thousands of shopping centres next month. U.S. states were also
gradually easing restrictions.                          
            
    "Gold could sink lower towards $1,700 if $1,715 proves to be
unreliable support. A breakdown below $1,700 could crack open
the doors towards $1,680," said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.
    "Nevertheless, the downside is likely to be cushioned by
trade woes, disappointing economic data and growth fears,"
    Deepening the rift between the world's two largest
economies, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien
warned that China's proposed national security legislation for
Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions.             
    Gold, considered a safe store of value during political and
financial uncertainty, climbed to its highest since October 2012
last week, driven by monetary and fiscal stimulus, recession
fears and U.S.-China tensions.
    "Investment demand will continue to strengthen as the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus will remain in place for quite a
substantive amount of time," TD Securities' Ghali added.
    Elsewhere, palladium        dropped 1.8% to $1,955.03 per
ounce and platinum        fell 1.7% to $823.79, while silver
       was 0.5% lower at $17.11.
    Mining output in South Africa, the world's biggest producer
of platinum and a leading producer of gold, could fall by 8%-10%
this year due to the pandemic, according to Roger Baxter, CEO of
industry body the Minerals Council.             
    

