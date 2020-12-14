PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as U.S. vaccine rollout boosts economic outlook

(Adds analyst comments, updates prices) * European shares rise on Brexit talks extension, vaccine rollout * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa By Asha Sistla Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold retreated 1% on Monday as optimism for a faster economic recovery got a fillip from the imminent rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, but hopes for further fiscal and monetary stimulus limited bullion's losses. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,825.50 per ounce by 1315 GMT, while U.S. gold futures slipped 0.8% to $1,829.50. "The first (vaccine) announcement had the biggest effect and people are less surprised as new announcements come through, so it probably has had a bit of an impact (on gold)... but because it's not the first one, it's less dramatic," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell. European stocks were underpinned by hopes of a global economic recovery, amid an extension of Brexit trade talks, plus a COVID-19 vaccination campaign that is set to begin in the United States as early as Monday. Limiting gold's losses were reports of a $908 billion U.S. COVID-19 relief plan that could be introduced as early as Monday. Gold benefits from its appeal as a hedge against inflation that could result from the unprecedented stimulus unleashed in 2020. Investors now await the U.S Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday. "Overall (the Fed) will provide a kind of indication that more support will come if the economy needs it, and that would be music to the ears of stock market and probably gold investors as well, because with the potential for more support, the dollar should remain undermined," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst with ThinkMarkets. "But if they (the Fed) are expecting a massive economic rebound because of the vaccine rollouts then investors will interpret that as the Fed being more hawkish...that will not be good news for gold." Silver was down 0.1% to $23.89 an ounce, while platinum gained 1% to $1,019.06 and palladium remained unchanged at $2,318.60. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)