Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% on stronger dollar, economic rebound hopes

By Sumita Layek

    * Dollar index gains 0.4%
    * Gold hits over one-week low
    * GRAPHIC: Tracking the vaccine race tmsnrt.rs/3nGrJoP
    * Graphic tracking world spread of coronavirus: tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (New throughout, updates prices, adds comments)
    Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gold slipped as much as 1% on Thursday as
the dollar firmed and progress in COVID-19 vaccine development
boosted hopes of a faster economic rebound and tempered bets for
an immediate U.S. coronavirus relief package.  
    Spot gold        fell 0.8% to $1,856.58 per ounce by 9:47
a.m. EST (1447 GMT), after hitting its lowest since Nov. 9 at
$1,851.83. U.S. gold futures        slipped 0.9% to $1,856.80.
    A stronger dollar and uncertainty over further economic
stimulus is weighing on gold, said Jeffrey Sica, founder of
Circle Squared Alternative Investments. 
    "Though there's an anticipation for more (stimulus), some
people are electing to take profits until there's more clarity."
    Rival safe haven dollar        rose 0.4% versus major
currencies, as coronavirus cases surged globally.       
            
    Gold tends to benefit from economic stimulus since it's
considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement
that it may trigger.
    Optimism over progress in vaccines, which could be ready for
U.S. authorisation within weeks, have also dented bullion's
appeal.             
    "(Vaccines) removed some of the longer term uncertainty when
it comes to the virus. So although there are concerns about the
short-term implications of the spike, longer term, people are a
lot more optimistic, which is probably why we've seen somewhat
of a pullback in gold," Sica said.
    An unexpected rise in new U.S. jobless claims also didn't
help gold.                     
    "We're having this clash of fear over the present COVID-19
conditions, and then we've the hope of the vaccines coming in a
few months, so that's kind of tugging the markets back and
forth," Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff said.
    "Gold traders are now focusing on the next few months with
the dark winter amid the pandemic that could impact consumer
demand for gold."
    Silver        dipped 2.1% to $23.80 per ounce. Platinum
       was unchanged at $942.62, while palladium        eased 1%
to $2,306.30.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by David
Evans)
