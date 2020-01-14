PRECIOUS-Gold falls ahead of U.S.-China trade deal on improved risk appetite

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday, as investors opted for riskier assets after the United States dropped China's designation as a currency manipulator ahead of an interim deal between the two sides to ease their trade dispute. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dipped 0.7% to $1,537.67 per ounce by 0126 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,537.10. * Global equities rallied to reach fresh record highs as the world's two biggest economies prepare to formalise a truce. * U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that the Chinese translation of the deal was almost completed and would be made public on Wednesday, just prior to a signing ceremony. * The U.S. Treasury on Monday said China should no longer be designated a currency manipulator in a long-delayed semi-annual currency report, reversing its August finding; the decision coincided with the arrival of a high-level Chinese delegation for a trade deal signing. * However, a senior U.S. Chamber of Commerce official said, the deal "stops the bleeding" but is not an end to the trade war as significant challenges remain. * Meanwhile, the dollar index held steady against a basket of rivals, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies. * U.S. Federal Reserve officials may broadly agree that interest rates are unlikely to change soon, but they differed Monday on how concerned they are about developing financial risks in assessing when a rate hike might be appropriate. * Resolute Mining Ltd said on Monday it entered into talks with private equity fund EMR Capital Management Ltd to sell its Ravenswood gold mine in Australia for up to A$300 million ($207 million). * Elsewhere, palladium fell 0.3% to $2,126.26 an ounce. Silver was down 1% to $17.79 per ounce, while platinum slipped 0.6% to $967.78. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0630 India WPI Inflation YY Dec 1330 US CPI MM, SA Dec n/a China Exports, Imports YY Dec n/a China Trade Balance Dec (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)