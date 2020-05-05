Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold falls as easing lockdowns boosts appetite for risk

Eileen Soreng

 (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
    * Palladium falls 5% to over 1-month low
    * SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.4% on Monday
    May 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down
by an uptick in risk appetite as oil prices recovered and a
number of countries eased coronavirus-induced restrictions in an
effort to revive economic activity.
    Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,699.33 per ounce by 11:19
a.m. EDT (1519 GMT). U.S. gold futures        fell 0.5% to
$1,705.40.
    "There's general optimism with the global economies opening
up, which could mean interest rates will move a little bit
higher ... and that should strengthen the dollar and pressure 
gold. That's why we've come off the $1,700 mark," said Edward
Meir, analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
    But gold's trajectory is likely to be "fairly constructive"
this year given that the global economy could take a long time
to recover, Meir added.
    Stock markets snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday
and oil was on its longest run of gains in nine months as moves
to ease major economies out of lockdowns lifted sentiment.
           
    Italy and the United States were among several countries to
tentatively ease lockdowns on Monday to revive their economies.
                       
    Further limiting gold's appeal, the dollar index        rose
versus major currencies.       
    Market participants were also watching rising China-U.S.
tensions after President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on
China for its handling of the virus outbreak.             
    The pandemic, which has battered global growth and prompted
governments to unleash a wave of fiscal and monetary measures to
limit economic damage, has infected about 3.6 million people
globally and killed more than 250,000.             
    Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from
central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against
inflation and currency debasement.
    "Gold remains as a safe-haven as currencies are being
devalued by massive stimulus programmes introduced by central
banks and governments around the world to alleviate the worst of
the COVID-19 outbreak," Phillip Futures said in note.
    "This has also increased physical demand of gold to hedge
against the debasement of fiat currencies thereby triggering a
huge demand for gold ingots, bars and coins."             
    Indicative of sentiment, holdings in the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , rose
0.4% to 1,071.71 tonnes on Monday.          
    Elsewhere, palladium        dropped 4% to $1,773.93 per
ounce. 
    The auto catalyst metal has shed 9% so far this year, hit by
falling car sales globally. 
    Platinum        fell 0.1% to $765.07 and silver        rose
0.4% to $14.90.

