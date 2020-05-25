Asia
PRECIOUS-Gold falls as Japanese shares rise on potential stimulus report

    May 25 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Monday as Japanese
equities rose on news about a potential stimulus programme,
although losses were capped by a weaker dollar and worries of
fresh Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        fell 0.3% to $1,729.17 per ounce by 1241
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.4% to $1,728.40.
    * Japan is considering fresh stimulus worth over $929
billion, that mostly consist of financial aid programmes for
companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper
said.             
    * Japan's Nikkei         has jumped 1.5% following the
report. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 rose 0.1%.            
    * The dollar index        was down 0.1%, making
greenback-denominated gold cheaper for investors holding other
currencies.
    * China dropped its annual growth target for the first time
on Friday and pledged more government spending, setting a sombre
tone to this year's meeting of parliament.             
    * Highlighting a return of political uncertainty, thousands
rallied on Sunday to protest against Beijing's plan to impose
national security laws on Hong Kong.             
    * China's proposed national security legislation for Hong
Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions and threaten the city's status
as a financial hub, White House National Security Adviser Robert
O'Brien said on Sunday.             
    * SPDR Gold Trust       holdings, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.4% to 1,116.71 tonnes
on Friday.          
    * Palladium        gained 1.3% to $1,970.25 per ounce, while
 platinum        was down 1.1% to $830.75 and silver        fell
0.4% to $17.12.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600   Germany   GDP Detailed YY NSA      Q1
0800   Germany   Ifo Business Climate New May
    

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
