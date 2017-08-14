FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold falls as North Korea tensions ease, dollar gains
#Gold Market Report
August 14, 2017 / 7:03 PM / in 2 months

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds comments, latest Fed related news, updates prices; Adds
NEW YORK dateline)
    * Spot gold faces strong resistance at $1,291/oz -
technicals
    * Dollar rises from previous week's four-month lows versus
yen
    * Fed's Dudley: supports interest rate rise if economy
evolves

    By Devika  Krishna Kumar and Maytaal Angel
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell by half
a percent on Monday, retreating from last week's two-month
highs, as dollar strength and the easing of  tensions between
the United States and North Korea pushed prices lower. 
    Though North Korea's Liberation Day celebration on Tuesday 
could raise the temperature again, markets were relieved that
the weekend passed without more inflammatory
rhetoric.            
    Meanwhile, the dollar broadly rose from last week's
four-month lows against the yen and traded up against a basket
of currencies, making dollar-priced gold costlier for non-U.S.
investors.       
    "A lot of the negative news is priced into the dollar. That,
combined with no real escalation in North Korea, should lead to
lower gold prices, though it doesn't mean we expect a very
negative trend. We'll stay within the $1,200 to $1,300 range for
the year," said ABN Amro strategist Georgette Boele.
    Spot gold        fell 0.6 percent to $1,281.21 an ounce by
2:33 p.m. EDT (1833 GMT), having reached its highest since June
7 at $1,291.86 in the previous session. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery fell 0.3
percent to settle at $1,290.40.
    "Although more aggressive rhetoric between the U.S. and
North officials would temporarily boost gold prices, we see
outright military action as unlikely and upward pressure on gold
prices stemming from the confrontation as limited," said BMI
Research in a note.
    "Looking longer-term, we expect that prices will eventually
resume their medium-term uptrend, buoyed by a relapse in US real
interest rates."
    Consumer prices in the United States rose less than expected
last month, data showed on Friday, suggesting benign inflation
that could persuade a cautious Federal Reserve to delay raising
interest rates until December.                          
    New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that
market expectations that the U.S. central bank would begin
trimming its balance sheet were not unreasonable. U.S. Treasury
yields returned to session highs in midafternoon trading after
he told the Associated Press he supported another rate increase
this year if the economy improves further.             
            
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates because
they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion.
    Hedge funds and money managers boosted their net long, or
buy, position in COMEX gold for the fourth straight week to a
near two-month high in the week to Aug. 8, data showed on
Friday.             
    Spot gold faces strong resistance at $1,291 an ounce and
could hover below this level or retrace to support at $1,278,
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.             
    Silver        fell 0.1 percent to $17.05 per ounce, having
climbed last week to its highest since mid-June.
    Platinum        fell 1.2 percent to $968.20 after hitting a
five-month high on Friday, while palladium        rose 0.4
percent to $895.78.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair; Editing by Dale Hudson
and Diane Craft)

