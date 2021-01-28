Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold falls as safe-haven appeal shifts to dollar

By Sumita Layek

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar hovers close to a more than 1-week high
    * Gold in short-term period of consolidation- analyst
    Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Thursday as investors
flocked to the safety of the dollar after an equity sell-off,
while the U.S. Federal Reserve flagging concerns around the pace
of the recovery in the world's largest economy lent further
support to the greenback.
    Spot gold        eased 0.3% to $1,837.67 per ounce by 0308
GMT. Prices had fallen to their lowest since Jan. 18 at
$1,830.80 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures        shed 0.6% to
$1,833.70.
    "The market seems to be very disappointed with the Fed... we
didn't get anything additional in terms of policy guidance or
stimulus prospects, so that sunk risk assets, pushed the dollar
up and gold got caught in that trade," said IG Market analyst
Kyle Rodda.
    The Fed kept its key interest rates and monthly bond
purchases unchanged and said the pace of the recovery in U.S.
economic activity and employment had moderated in recent
months.            
    However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the risks are in
the near term as the vaccine programme ramps up and new variants
threaten to spread more quickly, and there is good evidence to
support a stronger economy in the second half of this year.
    Making gold unattractive, the dollar        hovered close to
a more than one-week high hit in the previous session as Asian
shares were unsettled by a sell-off on Wall Street.
                 
    Also weighing on gold was the delay in a $1.9 trillion U.S.
coronavirus stimulus deal, which has not received a green signal
from Republicans over concerns about the price tag.             
    "Gold seems to be in a short-term period of consolidation,
waiting for further cues on more fiscal and monetary stimulus to
potentially push it higher in the medium to long term ... for
the time being gold's appeal has really diminished," Rodda said.
  
    Silver        lost 0.7% to $25.05 an ounce and platinum
       fell 0.3% to $1,062.48.
    Palladium        was down 0.1% to $2,302.75 after touching
its lowest since Dec. 21 earlier in the session.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
